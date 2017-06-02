Sen. Ben Bruce pictured with Kelvin Hart in Los Angeles (Photos)

Silverbird Group founder and Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, Benedict Murray-Bruce, was all smiles after he met with American award-winning actor and comedian Kevin Darnell Hart at his studios, Dream Magic Studios in Los Angeles yesterday. Another photo below

The post Sen. Ben Bruce pictured with Kelvin Hart in Los Angeles (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

