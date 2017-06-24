Pages Navigation Menu

Sen Dino Melaye alleges that even dead people signed his recall petition, sues INEC

Posted on Jun 24, 2017

The Senator representing Kogi West in the house of assembly, Dino Melaye has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, seeking an order stopping ongoing process by his constituents to recall him. The Embattled Senator revealed this on Twitter Friday evening, while also sharing a photo of a […]

