Sen. Wamakko frees 34 prison inmates

Sen. Aliyu Wamako (APC –Sokoto North) on Monday secured the release of 34 prison inmates, among them, a teenage girl, following his settlement of fines imposed on them. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that apart from settling the fines imposed on the inmates, who are serving their jail terms in various prisons across […]

