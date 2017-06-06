Senate accuses telcos of using drop calls to defraud Nigerians – TheCable
TheCable
Senate accuses telcos of using drop calls to defraud Nigerians
TheCable
The senate has mandated its committees on communication, trade and investment to investigate the use of drop calls and other “unwholesome practices” by telecommunication operators to defraud subscribers in the country. Drop call is the fraction of the …
Senate urges NCC to sanction telecom service providers over poor services
POOR NETWORK: Senate begins probe of telcos
NCC Senate investigates 'unwholesome practices' by telecom operators
