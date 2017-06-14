Senate asks FG to revert 2014 confab report to National Assembly

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to forward the report of the 2014 National Conference to the National Assembly for consideration. The resolution followed a motion on the need for national unity and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria. The prayer was moved by Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP, Abia State) and seconded by Solomon Olamilekan (APC, Lagos…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Senate asks FG to revert 2014 confab report to National Assembly appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

