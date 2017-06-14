Senate flays 25-30% interest rate regime – Vanguard
Vanguard
Senate flays 25-30% interest rate regime
ABUJA—THE Senate said, yesterday, that the present 25-30 per cent interest rate regime has become a yoke too hard for any real sector business to bear, stressing that it would be extremely difficult for an investor anywhere to survive on these rates.
