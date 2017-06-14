Senate calls for free mental health care for Nigerians

APPARENTLY recognising the prevailing economic difficulty in the country, the Senate has resolved to ensure a free, accessible and affordable mental health care for the unhappy and depressed Nigerians under various stages of hardship. It also urged the Ministry of Health, both at federal and state levels, to embark on mental health sensitisation and awareness […]

