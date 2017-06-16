Pages Navigation Menu

Senate commends Zenith Bank for full remittance of customs collections, directs other banks to make refunds

The Senate Committee probing the Customs N30 trillion banks remittance infractions has given the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) seven days to recover all monies collected by banks on behalf of the agency. Committee chairman, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, noted that following its investigations, the Committee found that only Zenith Bank had complied with 100 percent […]

