Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: See Names of 15 Out of 27 Nominees Senate Confirmed As RECS – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Nigeria: See Names of 15 Out of 27 Nominees Senate Confirmed As RECS
AllAfrica.com
The Senate on Thursday confirmed fifteen out of the twenty- seven Resident Electoral Commissioners submitted for screening and subsequent confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari. The confirmation followed the report of the Senate Committee on …
Buhari Senate confirms 15 RECsPulse Nigeria
Senate Confirms 15 Resident Electoral CommissionersLeadership Newspapers
Senate stalls confirmation of 12 RECs, confirms 15 othersRipples Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria –Premium Times –NAIJ.COM –CHANNELS TELEVISION
all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.