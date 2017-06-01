Senate confirms 15 RECs

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of 15 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) out of the 27 names sent to it by the Presidency.

The confirmation followed consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on INEC presented by its acting Chairman, Sen. Suleiman Nazif during Thursday’s plenary.

The Senate resolved to confirm the remaining 12 nominees at a later date.

Those confirmed include Prof. Godswill Obioma, Abia; James, Apam, Benue; Dr Nwachukwu Orji, Ebonyi; Dr Iloh Chuks, Enugu; Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, Plateau; Umar Ibrahim, Taraba; Mr Emeka Joseph, Imo and Obo Effanga, Cross River.

Others are, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, Anambra; Dr Briyai Frankland, Bayelsa; Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adamawa; Agboke Olaleke, Ogun; Hussaini Pai, Federal Capital Territory; Ahmad Makama, Bauchi and Sadiq Musa, Kaduna.

Nazif had while presenting the reports, informed the Senate that although all the 27 nominees had been cleared by relevant security agencies, the committee was only able to conclude the screening of 15.

According to him, the committee had scrutinized all the relevant documents of the nominees and was satisfied with the qualification, experience and suitability of 15 nominees in the first batch.

“The remaining 12 nominees are still undergoing screening by the committee,” Suleiman said.

In his remarks, Senate President, Bukola saraki, wished the nominees a successful tenure.

“They are coming at a very important time to compliment the work already being laid by the current chairman of INEC and to guide us into new reforms that we have put into the amendment of the Electoral Act.

“I hope they will be able to do that successfully, so that we can continue to improve on our electoral processes,’’ he said.