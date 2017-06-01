Senate confirms 15 RECs

The nomination of 15 out of the 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission sent to the Senate confirmation has been approved.

The 15 Resident Electoral Commissioners were confirmed by the Senate following the adoption of the report by the Senate Committee on INEC at the plenary on Thursday.

More details soon

The post Senate confirms 15 RECs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

