Senate confirms 82 year-old Justice, 2 others as non-career ambassadors

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Justice Sylvanus Nsofor from Imo and two other nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors.

The confirmation followed the presentation of the report of the Committee on Foreign Affairs on the screening of the nominees by the chairman of the committee, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu.

The other nominees confirmed by the lawmakers, are Mr. Joseph Iji and Commodore Yusuf Hinna (rtd) from Ondo and Gombe States respectively.

The confirmation followed a voice vote by lawmakers in support of the nominees.

Presenting the report of the committee, Sunmonu said the three nominees were thoroughly screened and recommended for confirmation having responded satisfactorily to questions posed by members.

According to her, one of the nominees, 82 year-old Justice Sylvanus Nsofor was initially rejected by the committee because he was sarcastic and appeared frail during screening.

She said that the Presidency resent Nsofor’s name for reconsideration.

“As opposed to being sarcastic and frail when he first appeared before us, he was looking better during his second appearance.

“Although the Directorate of State Security Services (DSS) maintained that Nsofor would not be able to perform due to his advanced age, it did not state any criminal record against him.

“ We feel he should not be penalised based on age, the committee believes that since he performed better in his second appearance he should be confirmed.

“For Joseph Olusola Iji, he is well travelled and responded adequately to questions. He also displayed calmness and confidence.

“Retired Commodore Yusuf Jonga Hinna was very frank and elaborately responded to questions. He exhibited qualities worthy of an ambassador,’’ she said.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter dated March 29, requested the Senate to re-consider Nsofor, who was earlier rejected for failing to scale through the initial process.

Meanwhile, Iji replaced Mr Jacob Daodu, who was also rejected by the Senate based on a report from the Department of State Security (DSS).

Hinna, from Gombe State, was nominated to replace Mr Suleiman Hassan, who was nominated to fill the ministerial slot from Gombe.

