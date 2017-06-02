Pages Navigation Menu

Senate confirms appointment of 15 Electoral Commissioners

SENATE yesterday confirmed the appointment of 15 Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. Senate’s confirmation of the Electoral Commissioners follows the consideration of the report of its committee on the INEC which screened the appointees and recommended them for confirmation. Among the 15 confirmed Commissioners, 12 are on new appointment […]

