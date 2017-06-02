Senate fails to confirm Buhari’s 12 INEC nominees

The Senate yesterday failed to confirm 12 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 27 candidates nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration and approval.

It, however, confirmed 15 other nominees as recommended by its committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on March 28, read Buhari’s letter nominating 27 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners for consideration and confirmation.

Legislative work on the nominees was kept in abeyance, following a Point of Order raised by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

The Delta North senator in his point of order told his colleagues that the Presidency turned blind eye to some resolutions of the chamber, including the removal of Ibrahim Magu as Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Chairman.

The lawmakers resolved to keep the consideration of the nominees in view, pending interface between Saraki and Buhari on implementation of Senate resolutions.

Chairman of INEC Committee Suleiman Nazif (Bauchi North), who presented the report of the screening of the nominees, said 27 nominees were referred to the committee.

Nazif said the 27 nominees appeared before the committee for screening, from which 15 were screened and cleared.

He said the remaining 12 nominees were still undergoing screening by the committee.

It was not known at the time of filing this report the nature of further screening the nominees are still undergoing with the committee.

A source said: “Those who were not confirmed have issues the committee needed to clear.”

He said the committee would make its recommendations on the remaining nominees known in due course.

The nominees confirmed included Godswill Obioma (Abia), James Apam (Benue), Nkwachukwu Orji (Ebonyi), Illoh Joseph Chuks (Enugu), Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda (Plateau), Umar Ibrahim (Taraba), Emeka Ononamadu Joseph (Imo), Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa), Obo Effanga (Cross River), Francis Ezeonu (Anambra), Briyai Frankland (Baylesa), Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun), Hussaini Halilu Pai (FCT), Ahmad Makama (Bauchi), Sadiq Abubakar Musa (Kaduna).

Nominees awaiting confirmation are Mike Igini (Delta), Jibrin Ibrahim Zarewa (Kano), Asmau Sani Maikudi (Katsina), Mahmuda Isah (Kebbi), Samuel Egwu (Kogi), Rufus Akeju (Lagos), Mustapha Zubairu (Niger) and Sam Olugbadebo Olumekun (Ondo).

Others are: AbdulGaniyu Olayinka Taju (Oyo), Riskuwa Shehu (Sokoto), Kasim Gana Geidam (Yobe) and Ahmad Bello Mahmud (Zamfara).

It is not clear when the remaining 12 nominees will be considered.

The post Senate fails to confirm Buhari’s 12 INEC nominees appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

