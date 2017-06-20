Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate orders c’ttee to start treating petitions on corruption – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Senate orders c'ttee to start treating petitions on corruption
Vanguard
ABUJA—AS part of moves to address corruption in the country, the Senate has expanded the responsibilities of one of its committees to include taking petitions from members of the public on allegations of corrupt practices in any government
Senate orders committee to start treating petitions on corruptionGuardian (blog)
Saraki's Aide Accuses Sagay of Attempting to Influence CCT JudgmentTHISDAY Newspapers
Saraki, 2017/2018 budgets & the Confab reportBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.