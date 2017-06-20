Senate orders c’ttee to start treating petitions on corruption – Vanguard
Vanguard
ABUJA—AS part of moves to address corruption in the country, the Senate has expanded the responsibilities of one of its committees to include taking petitions from members of the public on allegations of corrupt practices in any government …
