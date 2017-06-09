Senate Passes ‘Witness Protection Bill’ Sponsored by Late Isiaka Adeleke

The Senate on Thursday passed for third reading, the Witness Protection Bill that recommends a two-year jail term or N500, 000 fine for any insincere witness in court. The bill also made provisions for stiff punishment for anyone who pulls out of any ongoing case for which he’s standing in a witness. The passed Witness […]

