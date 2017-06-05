Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate pledges commitment to fight against poverty

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has pledged commitment to tackling poverty and other goals under the programme. The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Atai Aidoko, made the pledge in an interactive meeting with the United Nations Representatives on Monday in Abuja.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.