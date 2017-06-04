Senate President denies rumour of proposed fuel hike

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has denied the news making the rounds that the upper chamber of the National Assembly is proposing an increment in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) by N5 as part of measures to generate funds for road repairs and maintenance. The Special Assistant to the Senate President on New …

The post Senate President denies rumour of proposed fuel hike appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

