Senate probes $1bn Ogoni clean up

The Senate on Tuesday mandated its Committee on Environment to investigate the implementation of the Ogoni clean-up exercise.

The Federal Government had in June last year launched the Ogoni Cleanup project, with initial cost of $1 billion.

The Senate equally directed the Committee to assess the progress of the Great Green Wall programme initiated to control desertification.

These decisions followed the adoption of a motion on “World Environment Day” sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment, Senator Oluremi Tinubu at Tuesday plenary.

Tinubu told her colleagues that it was worrisome that inspite of the launch of the Ogoni Cleanup Campaign, it does not appear that work has commenced in the area.

In her lead debate, she noted that the theme for this year’s World Environment Day: “Connecting People to Nature,” is in celebration of nature’s beauty and man’s dependence on nature for his wellbeing.

She observed that the Sustainable Development Goals include ensuring clean water and sustainable hygiene, sustainable urban development, sustainable consumption through increased use of natural resources and reduction of toxic materials, combating climate change and its adverse effects, conservation of aquatic resources and preservation of terrestrial biodiversity.

The Lagos central lawmaker said that in the light of the country’s environmental issues such as gully erosion in Eastern Nigeria, desertification in the North and large scale environmental degradation in the oil rich South-South, illegal mining, uncontrolled and excavation of laterites, there is a need for the country to be proactive in addressing its environmental issues.

She expressed concern that unmitigated environmental issues have widespread effects on the economy, health and social wellbeing of the people.

The lawmaker also expressed concern that women and children are the most vulnerable groups and tend to suffer more from the effects of environmental issues.

She noted that school curriculum fail to teach children at a young age about the impact of their actions and their civic duty to the environment.

Tomorrow’s leaders, she said, ought to be equipped with the knowledge to deal with future challenges.

She expressed worry about the absence of clear framework and institutional actions to counter climate change and its effects and the Implementation of the Paris Agreement (COP21) and COP 22 in the light of the recently announced withdrawal of the United States of America.

Senator Tinubu’s six prayers including to call on government at all levels to create a feasible framework for realization of the protection environment under the sustainable development goals; urge the Ministry of Environment to create awareness and sensitize Nigerians on environmental issues with a view to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of the citizenry and to urge the Federal and State Ministries of Education to include Environmental studies in the curriculum of school children, were unanimously adopted.

Other prayers that were also adopted are to accelerate the passage of the Erosion Prevention and Control Bill 2017 and other environment protection Bills; to mandate the Ministry of Environment and relevant agencies to create the framework to stop and prevent further deforestation and degradation, and for replacement of lost vegetative cover and to mandate the ministry to create a sustainable and viable framework to counter climate change and its effects.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

