Senate probes protracted blackout – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 16, 2017


Senate probes protracted blackout
ABUJA — THE Senate has begun a probe into the protracted blackout in the country, especially in the North. It also mandated its Committees on Power, Steel Development & Metallurgy and Gas to urgently investigate what it described as an anomaly and …
