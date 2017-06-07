Senate probes telcos over dropped calls

Worried by the growing cases of dropped calls, the Senate has ordered investigation into the causes of the problem, even as it chided the global systme for mobile communications (GSM) service providers for inefficiency and poor service delivery.

The Senate also warned the service providers against unsolicited calls and SMS that flood subscribers’ telephone lines on a daily basis, while it kicked against illegal deductions of airtime for frivolous product subscriptions without the subscribers’ consent.

At its plenary yesterday, the upper legislative chamber mandated its standing committees on Communications and Trade and Investment to investigate the matter.

It also urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and other regulatory agencies to invoke the appropriate sanctions against the telcos.

Urging the agencies to protect the millions of mobile telephone subscribers in the country, the Senate said the telcos must not be allowed to flout extant agreements and regulations on consumer protection.

The lawmakers further urged the relevant regulatory agencies to ensure refund to subscribers for disrupted calls and unauthorised airtime deductions.

According to the senators, the regulatory agencies should exercise more control regarding the usage of data bundles to ensure regulatory and operational efficiency in service delivery.

The resolutions were made following a motion sponsored by Senator Andy Uba (Anambra South).

Presenting the motion, Uba protested the loss of billions of naira by subscribers daily, as a result of what he described as unwholesome practices by the telcos.

Uba said subscribers not only experience disturbing rate of dropped calls but also get incomprehensible speech and voice quality “that sounds like speaking from the bottom of a fish tank”.

The lawmaker also expressed worry over congestion on the various networks leading to poor audio reception and poor delivery on the various data bundles.

The Senate specifically fingered the major network providers such as MTN, Airtel, Etisalat and Globacom for expanding their network coverage beyond what their infrastructure could conveniently accommodate.

