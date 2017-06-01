Senate scraps Customs Board, assumes power to confirm Comptroller-General
Nigerian Senate on Wednesday passed the Repeal and Re-enactment Bill, 2017 of the Nigeria Customs Service Management Act, ensuring that the appointment of the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, would now be subject to its confirmation, with one renewable tenure. The Senate also scrapped the Customs Governing Board, and replaced it with a service […]
Senate scraps Customs Board, assumes power to confirm Comptroller-General
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!