Senate seat: Hussain, Adeleke are APC, PDP candidates

A former commissioner in Osun State, Mudashiru Hussein, was elected yesterday as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Osun West Senatorial District’s July 8 by-election.

He polled 2,412 of the 2,413 votes cast in the party’s primary held at the De Distinguished Event Centre on the outskirts of Osogbo in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State.

Zamfara State House of Assembly Speaker Sanusi Rikiji, who chaired the Screening Committee for the by-election, declared Hussein winner of the election.

Rikiji said 2,560 delegates participated in the poll.

Hussein survived disqualification twice from APC’s Screening Committee and the Appeal, following the intervention of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), which cleared him to participate in the primary.

He became the party’s sole aspirant when Ademola Adeleke, his co-contestant and younger brother to the former occupant of the seat, the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeleke also won yesterday’s primary of the PDP held at its Iwo Township Stadium.

He got 343 votes.

Husain expressed his commitment to the welfare of the people of Osun West Senatorial District, the advancement of democracy and good governance in the country.

In his acceptance speech, the APC candidate described his victory as significant for the party, residents of Osun West Senatorial District and those of other parts of Osun State.

He noted that the party’s primary was a testament to the life-changing developments in APC-led administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State.

Hussain called for a minute silence in honour of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

He expressed appreciation to APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigiwe-Oyegun, Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola as well as leaders and members of the party throughout the country for their support.

Osun State APC said Ademola Adeleke, who defected to the PDP, was never its member.

In a statement by its spokesperson Kunle Oyatomi, the party said: “We received a letter conveying the decision of Otunba Ademola Adeleke to withdraw from the primaries being conducted today (yesterday) in which he is slated to contest as a candidate for the position of senator for Osun West Senatorial District on the platform of APC…”

Ademola Adeleke, the younger brother to the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, was elected yesterday as the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the July 8 by-election for Osun West Senatorial District.

Adeleke, who defected to the PDP from APC on Tuesday night, got 343 votes through an affirmation at the party’s primary conducted by the Chief Pegba Otemolu-led National Committee of PDP’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Two other contestants for the seat on the platform of the PDP – former Minister of the Youth Development, Senator Olasunkanmi Akinlabi, and a retired Colonel of the Army, Olayiwola Falabi – earlier cleared for the primary on Tuesday night, stepped down for Adeleke after he showed intention to dump the APC.

Until Monday, Adeleke was the sole aspirant of the APC.

But Mudashiru Hussain, who had been disqualified by the party’s Screening Committee, appealed the verdict and was cleared by the National Working Committee (NWC).

It was gathered that Adeleke wrote a letter to the APC to withdraw from the race on its platform.

That left Hussain as the party’s sole aspirant in today’s primary holding at Egbedore Local Government Area, on the outskirts of Osogbo, the state capital.

After the primary, Ademola Adeleke assured his supporters that the PDP would win the July 8 by-election.

He said: “We shall coast home to victory by the grace of God. Nothing can stop us. We are winning this election.”

Also addressing reporters, Osun PDP Chairman Soji Adagunodo said the primary was transparent.

He said: “You can see that we are open and transparent in our primary election. With the consensus candidate, we are going to win July 8 by-election. We would have a landslide victory.

“Ademola Adeleke was our member before he joined the APC. Now, he has come back. What happened today is a sign of good things to come in 2018 when we will win the 2018 governorship election.”

