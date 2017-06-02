Senate seeks fuel price to be increased to N150

The Senate Committee on works has proposed an increase in the pump price of petrol from N145 to N150. The committee made the recommendation in a report on the National Roads Fund NRF (Est. Etc) Bill (SB.218) bill that is currently before the house. According to the chairman of the committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya , …

The post Senate seeks fuel price to be increased to N150 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

