Senate seeks fuel price to be increased to N150

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senate Committee on works has proposed an increase in the pump price of petrol from N145 to N150. The committee made the recommendation in a report on the National Roads Fund NRF (Est. Etc) Bill (SB.218) bill that is currently before the house. According to the chairman of the committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya , …

