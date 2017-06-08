Senate steps down petrol levy bill which seeks N5 increment

Amid controversy, the Nigerian Senate has stepped down the National Road Funds bill. The contentious bill among others seeks N5 increment to the pump price of petrol to be able to raise funds in maintaining roads across the country. Following complaints from Nigerians, the upper legislative chambers today stood down the bill to allow its […]

