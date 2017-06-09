Senate stops proposed N5 charge on petroleum products

FOLLOWING the widespread condemnation that trailed the plan by the Senate to impose N5 charges on petroleum products in the country as a way of raising revenue for maintenance of roads suffered serious setback yesterday as Senators angrily kicked against the proposal. Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC Kano South), who sponsored the National Road Funds Bill […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

