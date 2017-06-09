Senate Summons Fashola Over N120bn Bodo-Bonny Road – The Tide
|
The Tide
|
Senate Summons Fashola Over N120bn Bodo-Bonny Road
The Tide
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike (4th right), his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike (3rd right) and others, during the celebration of Real Madrid Champions League Victory at the Government House, Port Harcourt , last Tuesday. Worried …
Fashola to Appear Before Senate Over Failure to Complete N120bn Road in Rivers
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!