Senate to discuss banks “high rates” this week – Saraki

Jun 4, 2017

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has disclosed that the red chamber will this week, discuss and take a decision on the interest rates being charged by commercial banks. He told newsmen at the weekend that the prevailing rates were too high and discouraging to genuine industrialists and entrepreneurs who need to accommodate the cost of money […]

