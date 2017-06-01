Senate to consider bill that will make Nigerians ‘pay more’ for fuel – Daily Post Nigeria
Senate to consider bill that will make Nigerians 'pay more' for fuel
Daily Post Nigeria
The Senate will next week consider a bill that will make Nigerians pay more for fuel. According to The Eagle Online, the bill recommends that Nigerians pay a N5 levy on each litre of petroleum product imported into the country. The proposed law, which …
Senate to impose taxes on Nigerian road users
Senate recommends fuel levy, toll gates, others
Breaking: Senate wants Nigerians to pay N5 more for every litre of petrol, diesel
