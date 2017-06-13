Pages Navigation Menu

Senate to improve litigation process, holds hearing on National Reconciliation Bill

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SENATE President Bukola Saraki has stressed the need for Nigeria to make its litigation process less cumbersome and guarantee the swiftness of getting dispute resolutions through arbitration and conciliation. Saraki made the call yesterday during a public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters on four Bills. The bills […]

