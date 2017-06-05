Senate To Invite CBN, DMBs Over High Interest Rates On Loans

Owing to concerns by the Senate over the high interest rates on loans, its President, Bukola Abubakar Saraki, has said that lawmakers will this week discuss the issue with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).

Speaking with pressmen on Sunday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the senate president said that in an economy where workers were being retrenched and people were losing investments, it was immoral for certain sectors to be making astronomical profits.

His words: “They (banks) will tell you that they are doing business but in doing business, there must be social responsibility. We must be able to sit down and look at ourselves eyeball to eyeball, and we intend to do that; and I can promise Nigerians that we can find a solution. Hopefully with the stability in the forex market, we will now begin to address the high interest rate.” “There is no business that can make money if it is trying to borrow at 28 or 29 per cent. It cannot work and if we cannot get the banks to lend to the real sector and they carry on their money to government instruments, there cannot be growth. So, we must tackle that. I can assure you that I will lead that challenge. We must sit down and discuss it.” “They are in business to make money but we must look at what money is reasonable in this kind of environment. You may have to reduce that profitability to allow your country to grow. It is that balancing that we need, but in doing that, there must be some incentives. We may have to tell them, ‘Listen, we may have to limit how much you put in government security’.” “What do you do with that extra amount of money? It must go to the real sector. It must go to the business that produce made-in-Nigeria products. They may say that it is too risky to do that. In doing that, we must give them some assistance. This is the kind of negotiation we must make.”

The Senate President said the lawmakers would discuss with the apex bank and DMBs on how to address the high interest rate regime.

The post Senate To Invite CBN, DMBs Over High Interest Rates On Loans appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

