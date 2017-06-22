Pages Navigation Menu

Senate to pass bill seeking to reduce house rents in Nigeria

The Nigerian Senate is reportedly working on a bill, that will seek to curtail the high house rents paid across the country. This was disclosed by the Senate Committee Chairman on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Dino Melaye. According to Melaye, the ‘Rent Edit’ bill, would protect tenants and landlords. He also promised that lawmakers […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

