Senate to probe implementation of Ogoni clean-up exercise

The Senate yesterday said it will probe the implementation of the Ogoni Clean-up project launched last year by President Muhammadu Buhari to address the environmental challenges faced by the people in the Niger Delta region. This was sequel to a motion tagged: “Motion on World Environment Day”, which was moved by Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos […]

Senate to probe implementation of Ogoni clean-up exercise

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

