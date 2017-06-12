Senate To Wades Into Joy Odama’s Murder Case

The Senate has promised to wade into the murder case of Joy Odama, a 200 level student of Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH), who was allegedly murdered by one Alhaji Usman Adamu in December 2016.

This was disclosed by Senator Rose Oko in a statement via her Media Office, after she met and briefed the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, over the case in his office on Monday.

According to the statement, Saraki assured that a motion would be raised on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday (today), and he also vowed to bring those behind the dastardly act to book.

It added that Odama’s murder issue has become a national issue, which many Nigerians have come in to give their support to the family, because she remains a citizen of Nigeria that deserves justice for the unlawful taking of her life.

The statement reads in part, “The meeting between Sen. Dr Rose Oko and the President of Nigeria Senate Distinguished Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki for Justice for Joy Odama just concluded with both parties agreed to set the ball rolling by raising a strong worded motion before the hallowed chamber (Senate) tomorrow.

“Our Distinguished Senator has vowed never to relent until all those behind this dastardly act are brought to book. The Senate president lamented and promised to do all within his powers to get #Justice4JoyOdama as he listened to the pathetic story from Senator Dr. Rose Oko.”

Meanwhile, the statement indicated that Sen Oko has been involved in the matter from the beginning as she has given her support to the family to ensure justice prevails.

“Sen Rose remains passionate and committed to this case. In her magnanimity she has met with the family of the deceased and others at different occasion. She further gave N300,000 to defray the cost of the autopsy and has promised to stand by the family until justice prevails in the matter.

“Sen Rose also thanked the Cross River State executive governor, His Excellency, Prof Ben Ayade for stepping in fully. She also expressed he gratitude to the House of Representatives for their interest in the case and the state assembly for their resolutions last week. She will continue to give her support in her capacity, and urged all the constituents in her Northern Senatorial district and indeed all Cross River people to stand together to ensure justice prevails, and not to be allowed by some persons to cause disaffection and divisions”, it added.

