Senate urges NCC to sanction telecom service providers over poor services

The Nigeria Senate on Tuesday rose in condemnation of poor services rendered by GSM network operators in the country. In a motion sponsored by Senator Andy Uba (APC), representing Anambra South Senatorial district, he expressed concern over increasing rate of dropped calls and other unwholesome practices, saying GSM operators in Nigeria have robbed Nigerians in […]

Senate urges NCC to sanction telecom service providers over poor services

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

