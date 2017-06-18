Senate vows to end discrimination against albinos

By Henry Umoru

SENATE President Bukola Saraki says the Senate will end all forms of discrimination against people with albinism, just as he promised to provide equal opportunities for albinos to enable them contribute their quota to national development.

Speaking in Abuja when members of the Board of the Albino Foundation paid him a courtesy visit, Saraki said: “I want to assure you that our meeting today is to send the message that we are with you. We will make sure that we defend you. We will make sure that we give you the opportunity necessary for you to be able to achieve your potentials.

“I want to assure you as you said, we will be waiting for the Bill to come from the House of Representatives, and we will definitely give it all the necessary attention to ensure its prompt passage”.

The post Senate vows to end discrimination against albinos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

