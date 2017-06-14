Pages Navigation Menu

Senate warns against actions that jeopardise Nigeria’s unity

The Senate on Wednesday urged Nigerians to desist from actions and utterances capable of jeopardising the corporate existence of the country. The upper chamber also charged its members to intensify their representative role by embarking on sensitisation in their constituencies to highlight harmonious and peaceful co-existence. This was predicated on `The Need for National Unity and Peaceful Co-existence in Nigeria”, a motion sponsored by 108 senators at plenary.

