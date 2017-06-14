Senator Husain promises effective representation

Senator Mudashir Husain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has expressed his commitment to the welfare of the people of Osun West Senatorial District in advancement of democracy and good governance in the country.

Senator Husain stated this in his acceptance Speech shortly after Hon Sanusi Rikiji, who chaired the screening committee for the Osun West Senatorial District Bye-election declared him as the winner of the election.

Rikiji, an incumbent Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly announced that Hussein polled 2,412 out of 2,560 delegates who participated in the primary election on Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Senator Husain described his victory at the primary as significant for the All Progressives Congress (APC), the people of Osun West Senatorial District and the people of the State of Osun in General. The APC candidate maintained that the primary held at Egbedore Local is a further testimony of the life-changing developments of APC led administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Husain used the occasion to call for the observation of a minute silence in Honour of the late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke whose death he described as painful.

While appealing to all party faithful to always toe the line of obedience and submission to party leadership in tandem with democratic tenets, Senator Husain emphasized party supremacy at all times just as he reflected on circumstances that earlier surrounded his disqualification.

“It is to the public knowledge, that this contest was characterized by twists and turns, amongst which was my earlier disqualification by the Screening Committee of the party, which decision was upheld by the Appeal Screening Committee. However, as stipulated in the guideline of our party, the NWC upheld my further appeal to it as the body with power to make final verdict on the qualification of any candidate”

He then expressed appreciation to the National Chairman, Chief John Odigiwe-Oyegun, Governor Rauf Aregbesola and all the Leaders and members of APC throughout the country for their unflinching support leading to his emergence as the flag bearer for the rerun election.

“I believe in the oneness of our party, and I took the decision to use legal means to correct what I felt has been wrongly done by both the screening committee and the Screening Appeal Committee. Fortunately, the National Working Committee of our party upheld our contentions. This is the beauty of democracy, especially in a political party like ours.”

Senator Husain tasked party members to work together as a team to secure ultimate Victory at the poll come July 8.

“Our contenders, I mean the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), though scattered and disorganized, are looking for loopholes to ridicule us, but we must remain undivided so that we can all coast to victory at the election.”

He gave an assurance that if he is return to the Senate, he will effectively use the mandate to serve the people of Oṣun West Senatorial District and build on the successes he recorded when he was in the Senate between 2011 and 2015, and also build on achievement recorded by the late Senator, Isiaka Adeleke.

He was the lone candidate in the primary election following the withdrawal of his co-contestant, Dr Ademola Adeleke.

