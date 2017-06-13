Senators agree to hold fresh talks with MPs on county funds – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Senators agree to hold fresh talks with MPs on county funds
Senate yesterday agreed to hold fresh talks with the National Assembly on the disputed Sh314 billion amount senators want counties be given for the next financial year. Senators vowed they will not accept the National Assembly's Sh291 billion proposal …
