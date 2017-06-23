Senior Special Assistant to Taraba State Governor, Sylvanus Giwa reportedly slumps, dies

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, Sylvanus Giwa has reportedly slumped and died in his office at Government House in Jalingo Taraba state capital. Information regarding his death has remained sketchy, but a sources told DAILY POST that Giwa had some health challenges prior to his death. Details shortly…

