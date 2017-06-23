Pages Navigation Menu

Senior Special Assistant to Taraba State Governor, Sylvanus Giwa reportedly slumps, dies

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, Sylvanus Giwa has reportedly slumped and died in his office at Government House in Jalingo Taraba state capital. Information regarding his death has remained sketchy, but a sources told DAILY POST that Giwa had some health challenges prior to his death. Details shortly…

