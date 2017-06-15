Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Separated twins finally leave hospital after nearly 3 years – The Standard

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Separated twins finally leave hospital after nearly 3 years
The Standard
Sister Theresia Ndunge holds twins Blessing Kathure (left) and Favour Karimi who were released from KNH Thursday. The twins who were conjoined at the back underwent a successful operation in 2016. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]. The broad smiles and …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.