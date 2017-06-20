Separatist Agitations: Set up truth, reconciliation commission, Prof Nwabueze tells Buhari

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—Elder statesman, Professor Ben Nwabueze, has called on the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to persuade President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently set up a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to address issues threatening the nation’s corporate existence.

According to him, a similar commission had been put in place in 23 countries of the world, from South Africa to Germany, Paraguay, Canada and Kenya.

Speaking yesterday at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja during the Public presentation of his 352- page book, titled ‘’Save our Constitutional Democracy from Emasculation,’’ Professor Nwabuaze also asked the Acting President to speak to President Buhari on the need to withdraw his opposition to the restructuring of the federation into six or more self-governing regions or zones, with the powers of the central government drastically reduced, adding that restructuring would diminish the fierce contest for control.

According to him, without such restructuring, the maintenance of the continued corporate existence of the country may be imperiled.

Nwabueze also said if Nigeria must achieve its quest to remain together as one nation, the time has come to address the injustices, repressions, all the perversions and subversion that had been perpetrated in the administration of the country.

He said: “Happily, the tension created by these separatist agitations has been or is being doused by the actions and statements of the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, which also bear testimony that dialogue and consultations, not repression, are the appropriate response to citizens agitations for justice, equity, equal treatment and self-determination, meaning regional autonomy within the territorial integrity of a country, according to the South African Constitutional Court. We commend the Acting President.

“But he needs to do more. He needs to persuade his boss, President Buhari, to withdraw his opposition to the restructuring of the federation into six or more self-governing regions or zones, with the powers of the central government drastically reduced, so as to diminish the fierce contest for its control.

‘’For, without such restructuring, the maintenance of the continued corporate existence of the country may be imperiled, and with it, the nurturing of the country into a nation.

“He needs also to initiate moves for national reconciliation by setting up a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, as has been done in some 23 countries of the world, from South African to Germany, Paraguay, Canada, Kenya.”

“As a country desirous of staying together and become one nation, time has come or ought to come soon when we have to tell ourselves the honest truth about all the injustices and repressions, all the perversions and subversion that have been or being perpetrated in the administration of government in the country, admit the errors and wrongs committed, render suitable apologies, make necessary amends, try to put the past behind us and march forward into the future with a view to national reconciliation, which cannot be adequately met through actions in court for reparation or by criminal prosecutions of the perpetrators.’’

