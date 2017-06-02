Seplat boosts gas production as oil export suffers – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Seplat boosts gas production as oil export suffers
The Punch
A major Nigerian independent oil and gas exploration and production firm, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, said its gas revenues increased by 37 per cent last year, even as its oil production was curtailed by the shutdown of the Forcados …
Seplat Assures Shareholders of Improved Results, High Returns
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!