Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Seplat gas business exceeds $100m revenue in 2016

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

THE gas business of Seplat Petroluem Development Company Plc exceeded $100 million revenue milestone projection for the year 2016 despite various challenges in the sector. Briefing shareholders during the company’s 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer, Austin Avuru explained that while force majeure at the forcados terminal has “materially affected our […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.