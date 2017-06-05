Pages Navigation Menu

SEPLAT gives reasons for poor performance – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jun 5, 2017


SEPLAT gives reasons for poor performance
Nigeria's leading independent Oil and Gas exploration and production company, SEPLAT has said the volatility in global oil prices and the shut-in and declaration of the force majeure at the Forcados terminal were the reasons it performed poorly in 2016.
