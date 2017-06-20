Pages Navigation Menu

SERAP drags FG, Queens College to UN over plight of students

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged the federal government and the management of Queens College, Lagos to the United Nations over the continued suffering of students in the school. This was made known through a petition written to four UN special rapporteurs urging them to use their “good offices and mandates to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

