Serena Williams’ 75-yrs-old father moves to divorce wife over theft – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Serena Williams' 75-yrs-old father moves to divorce wife over theft
Daily Post Nigeria
Richard Williams, a tennis coach and father of female tennis sensations – Venus and Serena – has filed for divorce from his wife, Lakeisha Williams. The 75-year-old is accusing Lakeisha of stealing his social security checks and forging his signature …
Serena William's Dad Divorces 3rd Wife
Father of Venus and Serena Williams says wife is stealing his Social Security checks
Files for Divorce …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!