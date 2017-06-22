SERG commends FG, DSS for freeing Ifeanyi Ubah

The South-East Revival Group, SERG, has commended the Department of State Services, DSS, and the Federal Government for listening to the voice of reason and freeing the Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah.

The group also commended coalition of civil society and human rights activists who played one role or the other during the oil magnet’s incarceration.

This was contained in a statement signed by its Convener and National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, insisting that: “What transpired between Capital Oil and NNPC was purely a commercial transaction that needed not be criminalized in the first place.

“We believe that his arrest should not have taken place in the first place as what transpired between Capital Oil and NNPC was purely a commercial transaction that needed not be criminalized at all.

“Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah had single-handedly ended the fuel scarcity that was inherited by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration before the government removed petrol subsidy. So, it was surprising that he was made to go through the psychological torture in DSS custody.

“However, we commend the coalition of civil society and human rights activists, Conference of Nigeria Political Parties, Lawyers of Conscience and individuals, who played one role or the other during Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah’s incarceration to ensure his release.

“We hope that his release has put to rest, the issues surrounding the commercial dispute.”

The post SERG commends FG, DSS for freeing Ifeanyi Ubah appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

