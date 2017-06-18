Servet Tazegül satisfied with new taekwondo rules – Daily Sabah
|
Daily Sabah
|
Servet Tazegül satisfied with new taekwondo rules
Daily Sabah
The reigning Europe, World and Olympics Taekwondo champion, Servet Tazegül, said he was very satisfied with the new rules that have been introduced to taekwondo. The Turkish national athlete, who has been preparing for the World Taekwondo …
