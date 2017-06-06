Service Of Songs of Late Actress, Mojisola Olaiya | Photos

Here are the First Live Photos from the Ongoing service of songs held for late Nollywood Actress, Mojisola Olaiya at LTV Blue roof in Ikeja with her daughter and family members seen present. Some Nollywood celebrities like; Toyin Aimakhu, Fathia Balogun, Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi were also present. Some Photos Below; Source: Yabaleftonline

